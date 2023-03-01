Chicago mayoral election: Vallas rips Johnson's 'destroy Chicago's economy plan'

First-place finisher Paul Vallas says he hopes mayoral candidate Willie Wilson will soon endorse him.

"I’ll probably be talking to Willie shortly," Vallas said on Wednesday.

As the mayoral runoff campaign moves into high gear, Vallas’ rival Brandon Johnson is doing the same thing.

The runoff is April 4th, and Vallas and Johnson came out swinging today.

"Brandon still has to explain his so-called tax-the-rich plan that doesn't look like a tax-the-rich plan to me. Talking about head taxes, taxes on small businesses, taxes on the number of employees. Or when you're talking about things like raising the hotel-motel tax on an industry that's been pummeled by Covid. I mean, that's not a tax-the-rich plan. That's a let's destroy Chicago’s economy plan," Vallas said.

Rather than discuss details of his tax proposals, Johnson prefers to talk about how he as mayor would increase spending by up to $2 billion, in ways he claims would reduce the city's chronic street violence. He told Good Day Chicago that includes new cash to implement a consent decree mandating police reforms.

"We're going to spend to make sure that the consent decree is enacted with all expediency. But we're also going to double the amount of young people that we hire across the city. There's a direct correlation between youth employment and violence reduction. We're going to reopen our mental health centers," Johnson said.

Now, both Vallas and Johnson are vying for endorsements from the mayoral candidates who came up short Tuesday night.