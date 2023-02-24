Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson, Garcia eager to compete in April 4th runoff

Three of the leading candidates for Chicago mayor joined FOX 32 News on this week’s edition of Flannery Fired Up.

The candidates are Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson and Chuy Garcia.

After a recent voter opinion survey found the former public schools CEO Vallas in first place and teachers union staffer Johnson in second place, they both seem eager to compete in April 4th runoff election.

"I look forward, if Johnson is in the runoff, debating him on who has done more to advance Chicago Public Schools: the individual who opened schools during the dinner hour, who kept the schools open through the holidays and the summer; or someone who is part of a teachers union leadership — shut down one of the poorest systems in the country for 15 consecutive months," Vallas said.

"People like Paul Vallas have caused the economic crisis that we are living in right now. That's the person who should be receiving the questions of how his budget schemes have left us in the predicament that we're in today," Johnson responded.

After enduring weeks of negative attack ads from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Chuy Garcia said his campaign is now surging on this final weekend before the votes are counted Tuesday night.

"This is where history and experience and ability to get things done matter. And i think that's what will decide who's in the runoff," Garcia said.

Mayor Lightfoot declined FOX 32’s invitation to be on this final episode of Flannery Fired Up before the election.

In addition, a pollster joined us from M3 Consultants whose final pre-election voter opinion survey has the mayor trailing behind both Vallas and Johnson, putting her in danger of not making the April 4th runoff.