Chicago airports expect nearly 2 million travelers over Memorial Day Weekend

The Brief O’Hare and Midway airports are expected to see over 1.86 million travelers this Memorial Day weekend, a 5% increase from last year. Officials warn of potential delays due to ongoing construction on the Kennedy Expressway and urge travelers to use public transit. Rideshare, taxi, and limousine services will be available with designated pickup zones at both airports.



O’Hare and Midway airports are bracing for a busy Memorial Day Weekend, with more than 1.86 million travelers expected to pass through their terminals — a 5% increase over last year.

Airlines project the surge will span from Thursday through Tuesday, marking the unofficial start of summer in Chicago.

Chicago Memorial Day Weekend travel

By the numbers:

O’Hare is projected to see more than 1.58 million passengers — up nearly 7% from 2024 — with the busiest travel day expected to be Thursday. Midway anticipates more than 282,000 travelers, peaking on Monday, May 26.

What they're saying:

"As Chicago prepares to usher in another summer season filled with internationally renowned events, neighborhood gatherings and local fun, we’re rolling out the welcome mat for everyone traveling to our great city," said Mayor Brandon Johnson in a statement.

Kennedy Expressway delays

What You Should Know:

Travelers heading to O’Hare by car should be aware of ongoing construction on the Kennedy Expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation is in the final phase of a reconstruction project scheduled for completion by late 2025.

Outbound reversible express lanes are currently closed, forcing all traffic bound for O’Hare into local lanes. Delays during peak hours could extend travel times from downtown Chicago to O’Hare to as much as two hours.

Officials strongly recommend using public transportation options, including the CTA Blue Line and Metra, to avoid heavy congestion.

O'Hare rideshare availability

Rideshare pickups at O’Hare are limited to the Upper Level Departures area at Terminal 2, between Terminals 1 and 3. Passengers arriving at Terminal 5 must take the Airport Transit System to Terminal 2 to meet rideshare drivers.

Rideshare drop-offs are allowed at any terminal, and designated black car pickup zones are marked throughout Terminal 2. Taxis are available at the Lower Level curb outside baggage claim, and travelers are urged to use official taxi stands to avoid unlicensed drivers.

Limousine services are also available for city and suburban destinations and can be reserved at airport ride boards.