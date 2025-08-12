Two Chicago men charged in separate hit-and-run and DUI fatal crash
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men are facing felony charges in separate crashes this year that left one person critically injured and another dead, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The first crash happened Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of South Lafayette Avenue, near I-94. A white Jaguar struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.
After months of investigation, state police identified the driver as Antonio Jackson, 32, of Chicago.
Antonio Jackson | ISP
On Aug. 5, Jackson was arrested and charged with:
- Failure to report an accident with injury (Class 2 felony)
- Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash (Class 4 felony)
He is being held pending his first court appearance.
Second crash
The second case occurred Aug. 5 on southbound I-94 at 95th Street, where a crash led to a fatality.
Authorities say 47-year-old Alassane Tchandikou of Hinsdale exited his vehicle after a crash and was hit by a passing white Kia. Tchandikou later died at the hospital.
The driver of the Kia, 34-year-old Marques D. Worrell of Chicago, was also injured. After investigating, state police say Worrell was under the influence of alcohol.
Marques D. Worrell | ISP
He was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, a Class 2 felony.
Worrell has since been released.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Illinois State Police.