Two Chicago men charged in separate hit-and-run and DUI fatal crash

The Brief Illinois State Police filed three felony charges in two unrelated crashes that happened in Chicago this year. One case involves a pedestrian hit-and-run; the other resulted in a fatality after a DUI crash. Both men charged are awaiting or have appeared in court.



Two Chicago men are facing felony charges in separate crashes this year that left one person critically injured and another dead, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

The first crash happened Feb. 2 in the 8000 block of South Lafayette Avenue, near I-94. A white Jaguar struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

After months of investigation, state police identified the driver as Antonio Jackson, 32, of Chicago.

Antonio Jackson | ISP

On Aug. 5, Jackson was arrested and charged with:

Failure to report an accident with injury (Class 2 felony)

Leaving the scene of a personal injury crash (Class 4 felony)

He is being held pending his first court appearance.

Second crash

The second case occurred Aug. 5 on southbound I-94 at 95th Street, where a crash led to a fatality.

Authorities say 47-year-old Alassane Tchandikou of Hinsdale exited his vehicle after a crash and was hit by a passing white Kia. Tchandikou later died at the hospital.

The driver of the Kia, 34-year-old Marques D. Worrell of Chicago, was also injured. After investigating, state police say Worrell was under the influence of alcohol.

Marques D. Worrell | ISP

He was arrested on Aug. 6 and charged with aggravated driving under the influence resulting in death, a Class 2 felony.

Worrell has since been released.