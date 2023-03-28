Chicago men charged with shooting 34-year-old multiple times

Two Chicago men have been charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man last year in the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side.

Khalid Mahadi, 20, and Elijah Washington, 22, were each charged with multiple felonies in connection with the shooting on Nov. 26, according to Chicago police.

Police said Mahadi and Washington were identified as the suspects who shot a 34-year-old man multiple times in the 11200 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

[L-R] Khalid Mahadi, 20, and Elijah Washington, 22. (Cook County Sheriffs Office)

Both men are facing five felony charges including attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and no FOID card.

Mahadi and Washington were both scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.