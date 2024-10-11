Chicago men in Elmhurst burglary lead police on 115 mph chase in stolen car: prosecutors

The Brief Two Chicago men are accused of burglarizing an Elmhurst liquor store and leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Both men face multiple felony charges, including burglary and aggravated fleeing. The suspects were arrested after the stolen car became disabled and they tried to flee on foot.



Two Chicago men were denied pre-trial release after allegedly burglarizing a suburban Elmhurst liquor store and leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning.

Michael Harris, 19, and Antwan Ford, 22, face several charges, including burglary, criminal damage to government-supported property, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Harris is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as multiple misdemeanor offenses like driving on the wrong side of the road and leaving the scene of an accident.

At around 4:47 a.m., Elmhurst police reportedly spotted Harris, Ford and a third person outside Corner Cottage Liquors on North Avenue with two vehicles—both trunks open—while wearing black ski masks and hoodies. When officers approached, prosecutors say the trio fled in a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio and a white Dodge Challenger.

Officers pursued the Alfa Romeo, allegedly driven by Harris, while the Challenger got away.

During the chase, Harris allegedly rear-ended a police squad car – causing up to $8,000 in damage – and sped into oncoming traffic, reaching speeds of up to 115 mph on I-290.

The pursuit was called off for safety reasons, but officers later tracked the Alfa Romeo to Oak Park, where it became disabled. Harris and Ford were arrested after fleeing on foot.

A loaded Glock 26 Gen 5 handgun was found near where Harris was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

Ford and Harris

Investigators say the men broke into the liquor store by smashing the glass door and stole eight cartons of cigarettes and a cash drawer containing $100. The Alfa Romeo had been reported stolen out of Chicago days earlier.

"This type of criminal behavior and disregard for public safety will not be tolerated in DuPage County," State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

The men are due back in court on Nov. 4.

Authorities provided no information on the third person seen at the liquor store with Harris and Ford, or whether they ever located the Challenger that got away.