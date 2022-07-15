Sen. Durbin announces funding for Chicago mental health organization

One of the largest mental health service organizations in Chicago has secured some new funding.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin made the announcement about the federal money for "Thresholds" Friday.

The funds will be used to renovate the organization's young adult program building.

Thresholds said the renovations will allow them to serve more patients with mental health and substance use disorders.

Durbin spoke about the importance of providing mental health resources to the community, and also addressed the upcoming change to the mental health hotline number to 988.

Officials with Thresholds say the work on those projects are expected to begin before the end of the summer.

They're hoping to complete the work within the next year.