Chicago-area migrant bus battle intensifies as more towns consider new rules

The suburban migrant bus battle is intensifying as several towns were set to vote on new rules on Tuesday. At least five more suburbs were scheduled to meet to consider restrictive ordinances aimed at curbing unscheduled buses from Texas.

Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center has become the final stop for many new arrivals in recent weeks. City officials acknowledge the need for an effective tracking system as the number of migrants being dropped off in various suburbs appears to be a surprise each day.

Chicago's emergency management officials expected one bus from the southern border on Tuesday, but this does not account for buses that might turn up in surrounding suburbs. The list of random drop-offs and rogue buses continues to grow, prompting more towns and villages to put measures in place to prevent buses from stopping there.

On Tuesday night, Hinsdale, Joliet, North Chicago, Buffalo Grove, and Woodstock were set to hold council meetings to address the situation. UIC Professor of Law Steven Schwinn explains that regulating buses, not migrants themselves, does not violate the state's sanctuary laws.

"This doesn’t really have anything to do with sanctuary city laws, or sanctuary laws in general. They really are two entirely different things," Schwinn said. "If they are going to accept immigrants that have been bused from states like Texas, for example, that they want to do it in a kind of orderly way, so they don’t want these buses to come sort of willy-nilly at different times, randomly without notice, dropping people off in cold temperatures without appropriate clothing, or medical attention or food, not even knowing if they are in Chicago or not and then expecting them to find their way to Chicago."

Schwinn also adds that while migrants should report to Chicago's landing zone to be directed to resources when they arrive, they aren't required to.

As Fox 32 Chicago has previously reported, some migrants who took trains to Ogilvie from various suburbs last week were picked up by relatives.