Chicago migrant shelter opens in Little Village

A new state-supported migrant shelter opened its doors in Chicago's Little Village on Wednesday.

The shelter was constructed at the site of a former CVS store located at 2634 South Pulaski Road.

Illinois saw an uptick of asylum seekers over the holidays and created a temporary shelter at a Chicago hotel. Those new arrivals are now transitioning to the shelter in Little Village, which can hold approximately 220 people.

This location was built as a part of the $160 million investment from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services to assist with the ongoing "humanitarian crisis."

"This new location will offer dignity and respite to asylum seekers who have traveled thousands of miles to find safety," said Gov. Pritzker. "I’m grateful to IDHS and New Life Centers for getting this site operational and for the wrap-around services they will be providing to help migrants achieve independence."

Families and individuals with disabilities will be prioritized. The site will offer sleeping spaces as well as meals, hygiene facilities, and wrap-around services.

In December, residents of the Little Village neighborhood expressed their opposition to the shelter, sharing concerns about safety and the allocation of tax dollars.