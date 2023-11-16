Pritzker unveils additional investment in asylum seeker emergency response ahead of winter

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state will be investing millions in the ongoing humanitarian crisis created by the influx of migrants.

The state is initiating a new emergency response plan for asylum seekers with an investment of $160 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Following data-driven research, the state will launch a three-part plan to relieve "bottlenecks" in daily migrant intake.

The first step is to welcome the migrants. Pritzker says $30 million will go toward opening an intake center to coordinate new arrivals.

Next, $65 million will be allocated to help the city of Chicago launch a winterized soft shelter site to provide temporary housing for 2,000 people. The site is expected to be a part of the existing shelter system in the city.

People sleeping outdoors, on police station floors, and at the airport will be prioritized.

"They are cold, so we will keep them warm. They are hungry, so we will feed them. They need our help, so we must do what we can," Pritzker said.

The last step will be to assist migrants in developing independence. The remaining $65 million will go toward increasing wraparound services the state currently provides at shelters. These services include case management, legal services, work permit processing.

Pritzker says the state will continue to provide rental assistance, allowing asylum seekers to transition from shelters to independent living.

Illinois has already provided or committed $478 million in funding for asylum seeker response in 2023 and 2024.