Chicago military base considered for ICE operation, reports say

The Brief Federal agents may arrive in the Chicago area next week, with Naval Station Great Lakes set to provide "limited support" for DHS operations Sept. 2–30. Chicago officials say they were not notified by the White House but are preparing; Police Supt. Larry Snelling said officers will not assist ICE raids or ask about immigration status. Police supervisors will monitor immigration enforcement reports; if deployed, the National Guard would not have arrest authority.



A new wave of federal agents could arrive in the Chicago area as early as next week, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

CNN reports the operation is separate from President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown involving the National Guard.

Trump’s border czar confirmed that a local military base will be used for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations. The Naval Station Great Lakes, located about an hour north of Chicago, will provide "limited support" for the Department of Homeland Security from Sept. 2 through Sept. 30, a base spokesperson said.

State and local officials said they have not received communication from the White House. However, during a virtual briefing Thursday morning, Chicago leaders said they are preparing.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said officers will not assist ICE agents attempting to conduct raids, nor will they ask the immigration status of crime victims or anyone seeking help.

What's next:

Police supervisors will be dispatched to respond to any reports of immigration enforcement. If the National Guard is deployed, it will not have arrest authority.