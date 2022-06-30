Minimum wage for Chicago, suburban Cook County to increase Friday

Some workers in Chicago can expect to see an increase in their paychecks beginning in July.

Chicago's minimum wage will be raised from $15 to $15.40 per hour on July 1. This applies to employers with 21 or more employees.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Minimum wage will go from $14 to $14.50 with employers that have between four and 20 employees.

Tipped workers will have a minimum wage of $8.70 for employers with four to 20 workers. It will be 9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers.

If the tipped workers' wages and tips do not equal the full minimum wage, the employer will have to make up the difference.

Suburban Cook County has its own minimum wage ordinance. On July 1, the minimum wage will increase from $13 to $13.35 for non-tipped workers.

For tipped workers, it will change from $6.60 to $7.40.

Going forward, the city of Chicago's minimum wage will increase every July 1 to match the rise in cost of living.

The following was posted on the city's website:

"As of July 1, 2022 the minimum wage in Chicago is $15.40 per hour for employers with 21 or more workers, and $14.50 per hour for employers with 4 to 20 workers. Tipped workers (workers who receive tips as part of their wage, like restaurant servers) have a minimum wage of $8.70 for employers with 4 to 20 workers, and $9.24 for employers with 21 or more workers. If a tipped worker’s wages plus tips do not equal at least the full minimum wage, the employer must make up the difference.

As of July 1, 2022, the Minimum Wage to be paid under City contracts or concessionaire agreements pursuant to the Order is $16.00 per hour. When applying an allowance for gratuities to the wage of City concessionaire employees in positions that customarily receive gratuities, the resulting rate is $8.20 per hour.

Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum wage is tiered for large businesses with 21 or more employees, and small businesses with 4-20 employees. The minimum wage for larger employees increases annually according to the Consumer Price Index or 2.5%, whichever is lower, since reaching $15 per hour in 2021. The minimum wage for small businesses continues to increase towards $15 per hour by 2023."