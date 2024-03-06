Chicago woman overjoyed as officers deliver long-lost dog: 'She was my comfort'

A Chicago woman and her dog were reunited this week after two long years apart.

Chicago police officers from the 9th District personally delivered Willow, the 11-year-old Shih Tzu, to her owner, Cathy on Monday afternoon.

"This just made my day. This made my life. This dog just meant everything to me," Cathy said.

Cathy lost her husband and Willow was the one there helping her through the hard times. That is before the pup went missing.

"She was my comfort and my joy," Cathy said.

Chicago police posted a video showing the heartwarming moment when Willow was returned home.