South suburban mom creates foundation for families impacted by MS

When her son was diagnosed with a life-changing disease at a young age, a Chicago mom wanted to share what she had learned with others.

Denise Davis started Arrow Foundation to walk alongside other families with a similar diagnosis.

"It was my desire that no other parent or child, young adult, teen, go through what me and my son went through," Davis said.

At the age of 15, a very active Deontae Farrow was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that typically surfaces after middle age. He lost his ability to walk and write. Before the diagnosis, he had never missed a day of school.

"[He went from] never getting sick, just always thriving in school, to all of a sudden waking up one day and can't do anything," Davos said.

Deontae's school was not fully prepared to welcome him back when he was ready to return.

"In the event of a fire drill, he may need a fire chair so that he can get down the stairs because he can't run quickly because his legs will give out due to this illness that he has," Davis said.

With the resources she found to help educate Deontae's school and others about the condition, Denise created the Arrow Foundation.

"If I kept the knowledge that I had for myself and not shared it, then that means that the next family would then have to struggle probably even worse than what I did," Davis said.

The group works with the families of sick kids to help them advocate for their children.

"When we go through things, we go through things not because it's for ourselves, but it's always to help somebody else overcome what they're going through," Davis said.

The Arrow Foundation is hosting its first fundraiser, a 5K walk and run on Sunday, March 24 at Southland College Prep in Richton Park. To register, visit arrowfoundation321.org.