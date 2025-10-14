Chicago mom gets engaged moments after giving birth: 'Mommy, will you marry Daddy?'

The Brief A Chicago mother got an unexpected marriage proposal just moments after giving birth to her first child at Advocate Christ Medical Center. The proposal came printed on the baby’s onesie: "Mommy, will you marry Daddy?" The couple, who met in high school, reconnected three years ago and welcomed their son, Ace, last week.



A Chicago mother got a surprise she’ll never forget just moments after giving birth: her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, delivered by their newborn son.

What we know:

Challis Bell, 28, and Denzel Kimbrough, 30, had just welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ace, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on Friday afternoon.

With the hospital staff’s help, baby Ace was dressed in a custom onesie that read, "Mommy, will you marry Daddy?" Kimbroughthen then got down on one knee beside Bell’s hospital bed.

"I looked over and he was on one knee," Bell said. "I was shocked."

The backstory:

Bell and Kimbrough first met more than a decade ago while attending Mother McAuley and Marist high schools on Chicago’s South Side. They lost touch when Kimbrough’s family moved away, but mutual friends reconnected them three years ago.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Baby Ace and his parents | Provided by Advocate Christ Medical Center

"Since she came back into my life, I knew I wanted to marry her," Kimbrough said.

What's next:

After Bell said yes, the couple is now back home in Beverly with Ace. The new parents say they’re grateful to the staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center for not only providing excellent care, but also helping pull off the surprise proposal.