Body pulled from Chicago’s Monroe Harbor

A body was pulled from Chicago’s Monroe Harbor on the Lake Michigan lakefront in the city’s downtown early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body of an unidentified male from the water around 3 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Lakefront Trail, according to Chicago police.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities had no further details and did not identify the person.

Area detectives are investigating.