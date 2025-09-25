FBI launches 'Chicago Most Wanted' list featuring 7 'violent fugitives'

The Brief FBI Chicago unveiled a "Most Wanted" list of seven "violent fugitives" after a summer enforcement push. The suspects face charges including murder, carjacking, and aggravated battery. Authorities are offering rewards and asking the public to submit tips.



Federal authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down seven people accused of violent crimes, including murder and carjacking, now featured on a newly launched "Chicago Most Wanted" list.

What we know:

The FBI Chicago announced the list following "Operation Summer Heat," a joint initiative with state, local, and federal partners that led to the capture of 25 suspects in mid-August. The operation ended without injuries to officers, suspects, or the public.

With that effort wrapped up, the FBI says their attention has turned to seven "violent fugitives" considered a threat to public safety. All are facing felony charges, and authorities say reward money is available for information leading to their capture.

According to the FBI, the fugitives are:

Aron Barcenas – first-degree murder

Julio Caesar Bernal – first-degree murder

Featured article

Nesta Gray – murder

Gary Luellen – carjacking

Joseph Matos – first-degree murder

Giovanny Portillo – attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery

Antonio Stigler – murder

One more person, Calvin Hutchinson, who was also on the list for alleged murder, has already been arrested in Wisconsin.

(Top: Left to right) Aron Barcenas, Julio Caesar Bernal, Nesta Gray, Calvin Hutchinson | (Bottom: Left to right) Gary Luellen, Joseph Matos, Giovanny Portillo, Antonio Stigler | Mugshots provided by FBI Chicago

What they're saying:

"Together, we are signaling to criminals that there will be no refuge or safe haven from law enforcement’s reach," FBI Chicago Field Office Special Agent in Charge Douglas DePodesta said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling also issued a statement, saying: "Partnership is the cornerstone of holding violent offenders accountable as we work to make our neighborhoods safer. As we work with fellow law enforcement on these criminal investigations, we are asking the public to come forward with any information they have to assist in the apprehension of these suspects."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324, or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.