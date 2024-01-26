Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM CST until TUE 12:03 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:18 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:18 AM CST until SAT 4:31 PM CST, Cook County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
Chicago mother, 4 children reported missing from West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
Clockwise from top left: Kayla Jnobaptiste, Kamari Cochran, JaMyah Green, Veronica Jnobaptiste and Matthew Jnobaptiste | CPD

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Chicago mother and her four children who were reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Kayla Jnobaptiste, 27; Kamari Cochran, 11; Ja'Myah Green, 7; Matthew Jnobaptiste, 4; and Veronica Jnobaptiste, 2; were last seen Thursday in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. They may be traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Kayla Jnobaptiste is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Her children that are missing are:

  • Kamari Cochran - 5-foot-4, 140 pounds
  • Ja'Myah Green - 4-foot-8, 100 pounds
  • Matthew Jnobaptiste - 4 feet tall, 45 pounds
  • Veronica Jnobaptiste - 2 feet tall, 40 pounds

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.

