Chicago mother, 4 children reported missing from West Side

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Chicago mother and her four children who were reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.

Kayla Jnobaptiste, 27; Kamari Cochran, 11; Ja'Myah Green, 7; Matthew Jnobaptiste, 4; and Veronica Jnobaptiste, 2; were last seen Thursday in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert. They may be traveling in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Kayla Jnobaptiste is 5-foot-6, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Her children that are missing are:

Kamari Cochran - 5-foot-4, 140 pounds

Ja'Myah Green - 4-foot-8, 100 pounds

Matthew Jnobaptiste - 4 feet tall, 45 pounds

Veronica Jnobaptiste - 2 feet tall, 40 pounds

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.