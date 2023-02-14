Chicago mother of Michigan State student recounts learning about campus shooting

Following the deadly shooting at Michigan State University, local families whose children attend MSU were reacting to the terrifying situation.

Not even 24 hours since a 43-year-old gunman opened fire on the East Lansing campus, many students have packed up and returned home while police continue to investigate.

FOX 32 spoke with one Chicago woman Tuesday afternoon whose son is a freshman there, and is on his way home right now with a fellow student and her mom.

Laura Feinberg says she was in shock when her son jack called last night. The reality of the situation was soon settling in.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"It hit me several hours later, and I just kind of lost it, he’s fine, he’s OK, they had everybody on lockdown, they sealed up the dorm, nobody could come and go," Feinberg said. "A friend of mine whose daughter also attends MSU, decided she’d go get them today and it was just really interesting because as she got closer and closer to East Lansing, the highway just came to a standstill. And my feeling is that everybody was just going to get their children and bring them home."

Feinberg says she and so many other parents are waiting to hear what the university's plans are when students return to campus.

For now, all MSU activities are canceled for at least 48 hours.