Chicago mother says she gave birth on highway after hospital sent her home

A Chicago mother says she was forced to give birth on the side of a highway after being told to leave an Indiana hospital, a situation she and her husband call both traumatic and discriminatory.

What we know:

Mercedes Wells and her husband, Leon, said they called Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital ahead of time to alert staff that she was in active labor. When they arrived early Saturday morning, Mercedes said she was ignored and eventually discharged despite being in pain.

Minutes later, while Leon was driving toward Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, Mercedes said she realized the baby was coming.

Within eight minutes of leaving the hospital, she gave birth to their daughter, Alena, on the side of the highway. Leon delivered the baby himself without medical assistance.

"Two minutes in, I'm like, I have to push. So I start pulling my pants down. I'm like please help me, 'cause I need help pulling my pants off so I can get this baby out," Mercedes said. "I began to push, the head came out. He's on the phone with 911… He pulls over to catch the baby, she came out."

In a statement, Franciscan Health Crown Point said:

"The health and safety of our patients is always our top priority. We have launched an internal investigation into the alleged incident. Due to patient privacy laws and our own policies pertaining to internal investigations, we are unable to comment further at this time," Franciscan Health in Crown Point said.

What's next:

Alena, who weighed six pounds, was born at 6:28 a.m. Sunday. The family said Community Hospital provided the care they needed once they arrived.

The Wells family believes they were treated unfairly because of their race and has hired attorney Cannon Lambert. They’re demanding answers from Franciscan Health and calling for accountability, so no other family experiences what they went through.