Chicago mother stabbed 7-year-old son after he caused mess: prosecutors

article

The Brief A 26-year-old Chicago woman is accused of stabbing her 7-year-old son after he made a mess in their Rogers Park home. Prosecutors say the boy hid under the kitchen sink, where Llovana Torres stabbed him with a knife, causing serious injuries that required emergency surgery. The child remains hospitalized on a ventilator, and Torres is charged with aggravated battery of a child.



New details were revealed in court Monday in the stabbing of a 7-year-old boy by his mother Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

*Warning: Some readers may find this story disturbing. Continue at your own discretion.*

Llovana Torres, 26, was arrested Saturday morning, less than two hours after allegedly stabbing her son at their home in the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was charged Monday with one felony count of aggravated battery of a child.

Stabbing details revealed in court

The backstory:

In a detention hearing on Monday, prosecutors said Torres woke up that morning and became enraged after discovering her son had made a mess in the home she had cleaned the night before.

Prosecutors said she started hitting the child, prompting him to crawl under the sink to get away. When she couldn't get him out, Torres allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him repeatedly until she heard him scream "ouch."

After seeing he was bleeding, Torres carried the boy downstairs to her mother's apartment, where her mother demanded she take him to the hospital.

Torres took her son to Evanston Hospital. Due to the severity of his wounds — including a ruptured diaphragm — the child was airlifted to Lurie Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery. As of Monday, he remains hospitalized on a ventilator.

An 11-year-old cousin who was in Torres' mother's apartment told authorities that Torres admitted threatening to stab the child if he didn’t come out of the cabinet. Torres also allegedly told a hospital receptionist that she had stabbed the boy, and later told police that she was "waving the knife around" while trying to find him under the sink and stabbed him by accident, according to the proffer.

Prosecutors said Torres also made a phone call from custody to her mother, asking her not to reveal what had happened and to give a different version of events.

Police recovered the knife used in the stabbing.

What's next:

Torres was ordered to be held in jail, pending her next court appearance scheduled for June 13.