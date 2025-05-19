Chicago woman charged with stabbing 7-year-old in Rogers Park

article

A Chicago woman was charged with allegedly stabbing a 7-year-old boy Saturday morning on the North Side.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened around 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Touhy Avenue in Rogers Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Llovana Torres, 26, allegedly stabbed the boy in his abdomen with a knife inside the home, police said. The boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, initially reported in fair condition.

Less than two hours later, Torres was taken into custody and charged with aggravated battery of a child.

What's next:

Torres has a detention hearing scheduled for Monday.

No further information was provided.