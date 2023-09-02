Expand / Collapse search

2 teens wounded in shooting near Mount Carmel High School after Friday night football

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Woodlawn
Two teenagers were rushed to the hospital after a shooting near a Woodlawn high school Friday night. A witness said a football game was ending and as people left they heard what sounded like gunshots.

CHICAGO - A shooting near a high school in Woodlawn Friday night left two teenagers hospitalized. 

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1500 block of East 64th Street near Mount Carmel High School at approximately 10:16 p.m. 

Responding officers found a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the foot. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. 

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

There were no other injuries reported at this time. 

A witness at the scene told reporters that a football game had just ended, when people leaving heard what sounded like gunshots.

No arrests have been reported. 