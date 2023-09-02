2 teens wounded in shooting near Mount Carmel High School after Friday night football

A shooting near a high school in Woodlawn Friday night left two teenagers hospitalized.

Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 1500 block of East 64th Street near Mount Carmel High School at approximately 10:16 p.m.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wound to the foot. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen and transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported at this time.

A witness at the scene told reporters that a football game had just ended, when people leaving heard what sounded like gunshots.

No arrests have been reported.