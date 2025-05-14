Chicago crash: Driver slams into parked ISP squad car on I-290, police say

The Brief A car slammed into an Illinois State Police squad car parked along I-290 on Tuesday night. The driver of the car, a 40-year-old Chicago man, was issued multiple citations, ISP said. So far in 2025, ISP has handled six crashes related to violations of the state's Move Over Law.



A driver is facing multiple citations after allegedly slamming into a parked Illinois State Police squad car along Interstate 290 on Tuesday night.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:42 p.m. on the right shoulder of I-290 near Lavergne Avenue in Chicago, according to ISP.

The squad car had its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash and an ISP trooper was standing outside for another crash investigation.

A driver is facing multiple citations after allegedly slamming into a parked Illinois State Police squad car along Interstate 290 on Tuesday night.

That’s when a Dodge Charger struck the rear of the squad car, pushing it into the rear of the car from the previous crash, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, Cordell Franklin, 40, of Chicago, did not report any injuries from the crash, ISP said. Police did not say if any troopers were injured.

Franklin was cited for driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, following too closely, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a Move Over Law violation.

A driver is facing multiple citations after allegedly slamming into a parked Illinois State Police squad car along Interstate 290 on Tuesday night.

Multiple "Move Over Law" violations

Dig deeper:

So far this year, ISP troopers have experienced six crashes related to a violation of the state’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over whenever they come across an emergency vehicle with its lights activated.

In 2024, there were 27 Move Over Law-related crashes handled by ISP, and 21 in 2023.

Anyone who violates the law could be fined between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense.

If a violation results in an injury to another person, the driver’s license will be suspended for between six months and two years.