Chicago moves forward with winterized migrant camp despite protests, environmental worries

After months of community protests, the City of Chicago is going through with its plans to erect a winterized tent camp for migrant housing in Brighton Park.

Two tents are nearly finished after work began Wednesday afternoon at 38th Street and California Avenue. The heated structures are being built by the security firm Garda World, and will include bathrooms, showers and even a kitchen.

City officials say the encampment could house upwards of 2,000 new arrivals, a major concern for the outspoken residents of the southwest side neighborhood, who say they are worried about safety, overcrowded schools and what is beneath the surface of the land.

Formerly an industrial site, residents have said from the star that previous attempts to utilize the lot failed because the soil was deemed unsafe. The city has done environmental testing, but still hasn’t released those results.

On Wednesday, a spokesman with the mayor’s office told FOX 32, "details regarding environmental remediation will be provided this week."

"This place has been contaminated already for years back, and I’m not talking about 10, 20, 30, 40 years back," said Ricardo Palacios, a member of the community.

"You got the railroad tracks right behind, when it rains the water comes in. So guess what’s going to end up happening? Sooner or later, people are going to end up getting sick, they’re going to sue the City of Chicago, us as taxpayers, we’re going to end up paying double, they just opened up Pandora’s Box."

The city is paying nearly $92,000 a month to lease the lot.

While they haven’t said when migrants could be moving in, officials revealed last month that once the build starts it will be finished in a matter of days.