Chicago sees rise in mpox cases in recent months, health officials say

The Brief Chicago has seen a marked increase in mpox cases reported over the past few months. Mpox, also called monkeypox, is a viral infection that can cause painful and uncomfortable rashes or sores. Local health officials said the best way to protect yourself is with a two-dose vaccine.



There has been an increase in mpox cases reported in Chicago over the past few months, according to local health officials.

Mpox, also referred to as monkeypox, is a viral infection that causes symptoms like a painful and uncomfortable rash or sores. They often come with flu-like illness. Mpox can also result in severe disease requiring hospitalization, particularly for individuals with other health conditions or who are immunocompromised.

What we know:

Since late June, the Chicago Department of Public Health has reported 67 cases of mpox, a period of about three months.

During the previous three-month period between April and June, the city had only reported 11 cases and one hospitalization.

"We are encouraging residents, especially those at higher risk, to protect yourself and your community," the CDPH said in a Facebook post.

Officials said the strongest protection against the disease is two vaccine doses.

Mpox is spread through close contact with body fluids, sores, shared bedding or clothing, or respiratory droplets from kissing, coughing and sneezing.

What you can do:

For more information on mpox, visit the Chicago Department of Public Health’s website.

Those with questions can also call the LGBTQ+ call center at 844-482-4040 or the CDPH call center at 312-746-4835.