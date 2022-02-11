Chicago mural honors Ida B. Wells: 'She was a rebel and one of a kind'

In honor of Black History Month, a new painting was unveiled Friday celebrating Chicagoan Ida B. Wells.

What makes the mural so unique is its 3-dimensional features.

The portrait was created by local artist Roger Carter, who is known for his work featuring revolutionary Black heroes.

In the painting, Carter used toy soldier figurines and action figures to illustrate the strength in Ida B. Wells' journey as a journalist, educator and civil rights activist.

The portrait was commissioned by Stephen Mitchell, a collector of African American fine art.

It will remain on display at the Bronzeville Classical Academy through the remainder of Black History Month.

"Ida B. Wells was deeply rooted in Bronzeville. She was a rebel and one of a kind. She goes into the likes of James Baldwin, Malcolm X," Carter said.

A little history on Ida B. Wells: her work as an investigative journalist on lynchings garnered a national movement in the late 1800s.

She is also known as one of the founding members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or simply known as NAACP.