Chicago murder suspect on the run after escaping house arrest

article

A man accused of murder in Chicago is on the lam after escaping house arrest last week and allegedly pulling a gun on sheriff’s deputies in Ohio.

Juan Torkelson, 27, left his home last Tuesday after allegedly leaving a note that said he was going to a hospital, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement. A judge has signed a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

In May, Torkelson was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was ordered held on $100,000 bail and was placed on home electronic monitoring after posting bond on June 25, the sheriff’s office said.

After leaving Cook County, Torkelson was pulled over early Oct. 28 by deputies for a traffic stop in Ohio, according to Madison County Lt. Bryan White. As the deputies walked up, Torkelson allegedly stuck a gun out the window.

The deputies heard the gun “click a couple different times” as they took cover, White said. Torkelson drove off and crashed four times down the road. He was missing when the deputies found his car.

It’s unclear if Torkelson was headed to Ohio or was passing through, White said.

In Chicago, Torkelson is charged with stabbing four men in Portage Park during an argument over a fender bender Nov. 11, 2019, Chicago police said. Reinaldo Sanchez, 28, died after being stabbed in his chest, authorities said.

The Cook County court system has shifted to placing defendant on home electronic monitoring in an attempt to lower the jail population during the coronavirus pandemic.