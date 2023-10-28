Chicago museum kicks off Día de los Muertos festivities with spectacular display
CHICAGO - Right after Halloween comes Dia de Los Muertos.
The Mexican tradition which translates to "day of the dead" honors deceased family members.
Celebrations for the two-day holiday typically begin on Nov. 1, but the Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago started the traditions early.
The museum's backyard transitioned into a work of art Saturday. There were dozens of displays revealing the story of the holiday, live music, and art activities.