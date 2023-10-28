Expand / Collapse search

Chicago museum kicks off Día de los Muertos festivities with spectacular display

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago museum kicks off Día de los Muertos festivities with spectacular display

Right after Halloween comes Dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican tradition which translates to "day of the dead" honors deceased family members.

CHICAGO - Right after Halloween comes Dia de Los Muertos.

The Mexican tradition which translates to "day of the dead" honors deceased family members.

Celebrations for the two-day holiday typically begin on Nov. 1, but the Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago started the traditions early.

The museum's backyard transitioned into a work of art Saturday. There were dozens of displays revealing the story of the holiday, live music, and art activities. 