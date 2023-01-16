Chicago museums offering free admission packed on MLK Day

Despite the rain, many families weren’t shying away from venturing out on Monday.

Several museums opened their doors for free on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city's museum campus was packed, with traffic inching along just to get there. Both the Shedd Aquarium and the Field Museum were sold out for the day.

While tickets were free to Illinois residents, reservations were required in advance.

"Free Admission Day" will continue at the Field Museum on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Shedd is open late until 9 p.m., but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for annual routine maintenance.

Residents say "Free Admission Day" is a great opportunity to become a tourist in their own city.

"I’ve gone to a museum for the last four years every MLK Day and I’ve had a great time, so this is going to be the fourth year. I’ve used it every time. I can’t say I go if it’s not free, so this is a good catalyst to get me to go," said Vignesh Das.

"It’s very important, the kids love it, we love it, it takes us out of our norm, just get out and see some new things," said Michelle Barksdale.

The Adler Planetarium is not partaking in 'Free Admission Day' on Monday, but is free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.