Chicago's Music Box Theatre to close for renovations for first time in 4 decades

For the first time in four decades, Chicago's iconic Music Box Theatre will temporarily close its doors.

The theater, which first opened in August 1929, will undergo a month-long renovation to celebrate its 95th anniversary this summer.

Known as Chicago's premier venue for independent and foreign films for the last two decades, the Music Box Theatre hasn't seen significant updates since 1982. Beginning next week, the main auditorium will be revitalized with new seats, refurbished carpeting, lighting repairs, and other improvements.

Despite these changes, the theater will maintain its vintage charm, complete with the weekend organist performances that have become a staple.

"It's going to look fresh, it's going to look done up. It's going to have an air to it that people are going to feel warm and welcoming," said Ryan Ostreich, General Manager of the Music Box Theatre. "And not to say that we don't have that already, but it's been 43 years since we’ve shut down and done any level of major renovation, and we're due. We are due."

The renovations will also include increasing accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons with the installation of a T-coil hearing loop, which will amplify movie sound directly into compatible hearing aids and other hearing assistance devices.

While the main auditorium is closed, the Music Box's smaller second theater and garden movie screens will remain open. The theater plans to unveil its refreshed look and reopen on Friday, September 13.