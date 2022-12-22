Chicago native becomes first female infantry officer in historic Army Reserve unit
CHICAGO - A Chicago native is making history by becoming the first female infantry officer in a historic Army Reserve unit.
Second Lt. Anna Zaccaria is a scout platoon leader in her unit at Fort Shafter in Hawaii.
She is also in the top 20 percent of her class, and earned the Ironman's Award given to the officer with the highest combined score for physical fitness events or specific company competitions.