Chicagoans may be able to get new COVID shots this week

Chicago residents are gearing up to receive their COVID-19 booster shots, possibly as soon as this week.

The booster doses will be readily available at various clinics and pharmacies across the city. Walgreens, for instance, will start accepting appointments beginning Monday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health says the vaccines are free, regardless of whether individuals have insurance coverage or not.

Three years ago, a New York critical care nurse was the first person in America to receive the initial COVID-19 vaccine. Now, she's become the first American to receive the new booster.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, but fortunately, deaths remain at all-time lows.

The two new vaccines are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. These shots are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up, with emergency use authorized for children as young as six months old.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has allocated a supply for uninsured adults, including migrants.

Additionally, health departments are strongly encouraging flu shots for everyone aged six months and older.