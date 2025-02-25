Chicago man charged in deadly New Year's Eve shooting

article

The Brief A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood. Police said Kevin Rivera shot a 38-year-old man in the head and chest before fleeing in an SUV. Rivera was arrested Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood and is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.



A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last December in the Roseland neighborhood.

New Year's Eve deadly shooting

The backstory:

Kevin Rivera, 29, allegedly shot and killed a 38-year-old man on Dec. 31 in the 11000 block of South State Street, according to police.

Police said Rivera got out of a white SUV, pulled out a gun and shot multiple times at the victim, striking him once in the head and twice in the chest. He also allegedly attacked a 67-year-old man. Rivera then got back into the SUV and fled southbound on State Street.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rivera was arrested Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

What's next:

Rivera has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.