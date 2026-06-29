Chicago news crew confronted by suspects near Adler Planetarium, police say

The Brief Chicago police are investigating after two CBS News Chicago employees were confronted by a group of men who allegedly yelled racial slurs and ordered a dog to attack one of the victims near Adler Planetarium on Monday. Police said the dog did not attack, but the suspect allegedly damaged the 54-year-old victim's property before the group fled in a white truck. No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made, and investigators have not released suspect descriptions or a possible motive as the investigation continues.



Authorities are searching for a group of suspects accused of confronting two employees of a Chicago television station, yelling racial slurs and trying to have a dog attack one of the men Monday near Adler Planetarium.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Solidarity Drive.

The two men, who reportedly work for CBS News Chicago, were standing on a sidewalk when several male suspects got out of a white truck and approached them.

Chicago police said one suspect yelled racial slurs and ordered a dog to attack one of the victims, a 54-year-old man. When the dog did not attack, the suspect became angry and threw the victim's property to the ground, damaging it.

The suspects then got back into the truck and fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not released descriptions of the suspects or said what may have prompted the confrontation.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.