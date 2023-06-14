Chicago's "Night Out in the Parks" returns Wednesday night.

Through late October, dozens of events will be held in each of the city's 77 neighborhoods.

This Wednesday's lineup includes ‘Firebird: Dances of the Phoenix’ workshop at Indiana Boundary Park on Lunt Avenue, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Then at 8:30 p.m., families will go ‘to infinity and beyond' as Disney's Pixar's Lightyear is the feature at ‘Movies in the Parks’ at Kedvale.

All events are free.

‘Night Out in the Parks’ was launched in 2013 and is a key component of the Chicago Cultural Plan.

You can find the entire summer event calendar on the Chicago Park District's website.