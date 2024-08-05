Chicago nonprofit launches lifesaving training as Lake Michigan drownings surge

The Great Lakes, known for their stunning beauty, have proven to be perilous this year, with 65 drownings reported so far. Lake Michigan alone accounts for 37 of those incidents.

In response, a local non-profit is taking action to prevent further tragedies.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project is set to conduct training on Monday night, aiming to educate and equip individuals with lifesaving skills. This effort follows a recent incident on July 24 in Portage, Indiana, where the organization's co-founder, Dave Benjamin, rescued two young boys caught in rip currents. Despite knowing how to swim, the boys were overpowered by the challenging conditions caused by wind-driven currents and waves.

Benjamin emphasized the importance of remaining calm in such situations.

"The number one rule: don't panic. Flip over on your back, float, and follow a safe path out of the water," he advised. He stressed that staying afloat for even a few minutes can significantly increase the chances of survival.

He also highlighted the unpredictable nature of Lake Michigan, where environmental hazards like strong winds can create dangerous currents and waves.

"The safest bet, if you have any doubt in your swimming ability or the water conditions, put on a life jacket. You have a 99% survival rate if you're wearing a life jacket," Benjamin added.

The training session will begin at 6 p.m. at the Beverly Shores Fire Department. It will include both classroom instruction and practical training on the beach, aiming to prepare participants to handle emergencies and save lives in the Great Lakes.