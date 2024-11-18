Man, 74, critically wounded in shooting on Chicago's North Side

A 74-year-old man was shot in Chicago's North Center neighborhood Monday morning.

According to police, the victim was getting out of his vehicle around 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Berteau Avenue when two people started shooting at him.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the arm and a graze wound to the neck.

Police said no arrests have been made. Alderman Matthew Martin (47th Ward) said SWAT established a perimeter around the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue while searching for the two suspects.

