Cars, keys and cash stolen from auto shops on Chicago's North Side

Chicago police are warning businesses after a series of break-ins Saturday morning at body shops on the city's North Side.

In a span of less than two hours, thieves broke in to at least five auto shops and made off with vehicles, car keys and money from cash registers, according to a CPD business alert. Suspects used bricks or a large stone to break into the businesses. In one instance, they used a vehicle to ram through a garage to make entry.

The thefts took place at businesses at the following times and locations:

At 3:46 a.m. in the 300 block of North Elston Avenue in Avondale

At 4:27 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lake View

At 4:46 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Diversey Parkway in Lake View

At 5:07 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Ashland Avenue near DePaul's campus

At 5:10 a.m. in the 800 block of West Diversey Parkway in Lake View

The suspects are described as men between 18 and 24 years old wearing dark hoodies and black ski masks.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.