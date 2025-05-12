Crash on Chicago’s North Side leaves 3 hospitalized, police say

The Brief A car crash into a pole on Chicago's North Side sent three people to the hospital early Monday morning. The 56-year-old driver lost control of the Buick LaCrosse and hit the pole, police said. He and two other female passengers were hospitalized with injuries.



A crash on the city’s North Side early Monday morning left three people in the hospital.

The crash happened in the 4700 block of North Western Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A Buick LaCrosse, driven by a 56-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Western Avenue when he lost control and hit a pole, police said.

The driver had unspecified injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

An adult female passenger, whose age was unknown, sustained head and chest injuries. She was taken to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

A second adult female passenger had minor injuries and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

No other cars were involved, and no other injuries were reported.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the crash.

Police also did not say if any charges were pending in connection with the crash.