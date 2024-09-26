2 suspects responsible for at least 8 burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

Chicago police are searching for two suspects linked to at least eight burglaries that took place this week on the city’s Northwest Side.

In each case, the suspects shattered the front glass door or window of a business before stealing cash registers and other items, according to police reports.

The suspects fled the scenes in either a gray Volkswagen Jetta, a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee or a dark-colored sedan.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3900 block of North Avondale Avenue on Sept. 23 at 2:45 a.m.

3900 block of North Avondale Avenue on Sept. 23 at 2:46 a.m.

5600 block of West Irving Park Road on Sept. 23 at 4:02 a.m.

5800 block of West Irving Park Road on Sept. 23 at 4:04 a.m.

4800 block of North Austin Avenue on Sept. 23 at 4:40 a.m.

3000 block of West Montrose Avenue on Sept. 25 at 4:02 a.m.

2900 block of West Irving Park Road on Sept. 25 at 4:02 a.m.

Police said the offenders are two unknown males who were wearing dark clothing, face masks and gloves.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Five at (312) 746-7394.