Chicago shooting: Man, 35, shot, killed during argument on NW Side, CPD says

The Brief A 35-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument with another person on Chicago's Northwest Side early Saturday. The gunman fled and no one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.



A man was shot and killed during an argument with another person on Chicago’s Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Logan Square, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was in his car as he was arguing with an unknown male offender who was also in a car.

The victim got out of his car, and the offender had a gun and shot at him multiple times from inside his car, police said.

He hit the victim multiple times about his body. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died.

The gunman fled the scene.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the argument and shooting.