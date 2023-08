A man was shot at while driving a vehicle in Noble Square Thursday morning.

Chicago police say the victim, 24, was in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 1:35 a.m. when someone in a silver Kia fired shots.

The victim suffered a graze wound to the left shoulder and was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody for the shooting. Area detectives are investigating.