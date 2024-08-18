Officer-involved shooting in Pilsen leaves one dead; 2 others critically wounded

A man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting involving Chicago police officers early Sunday morning in Pilsen.

According to police, officers with the Robbery Task Force were in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue around 1:16 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots.

The officers found armed individuals in the area and shot at them, striking one of the offenders. A firearm was recovered at the scene. The offender was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Two people were found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds near where officers heard the initial gunshots. Both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Police said the deceased offender was one of the individuals who fired shots at the vehicle, striking the two victims.

Two officers were also transported to a hospital for observation, one with minor injuries.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the involved officers have been placed on routine administrative duties.

Anyone with information related to this shooting was asked to contact COPA at 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.