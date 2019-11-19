Chicago officer shot during gun battle with bank robbery suspect, police say

A Chicago police officer was shot Tuesday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The officer was shot near the intersection of West Irving Park Road and North Lowell Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. They were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

The shooting happened after a bank robbery when the officer engaged with a suspect in a gun battle, police said. Reports say the officer was shot in the head.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available. Check back with FOX 32 for updates.