Chicago officers under investigation as family demands answers in teen’s death: officials

Loved ones gathered Sunday in the pouring rain to honor the life of 16-year-old Kaylah Love and demand answers about her death.

What we know:

Chicago police have identified a person of interest in the case, sources said.

However, Love’s family is pressing for more information about how officers responded to the scene after a neighbor’s 911 call.

Despite relentless rain, about 100 family members and friends released purple and silver balloons in Love’s memory.

"I just want justice for my baby," Love's father said.

Love’s family last heard from her on Sunday, March 16, when she told them she was going to a nearby McDonald’s with friends.

The next day, police found her dead. Relatives said she had been severely beaten and stabbed at Horan Park in the 3000 block of West Van Buren Street.

Dig deeper:

Chicago police dispatch audio referenced a previous 911 call from a neighbor.

"She called the police yesterday regarding a female being beaten by a male. She just walked by the same location and sees the same female, deceased. Offender was a male, Black, wearing black clothing," police scanner audio said.

Love was a junior at Manley Career Academy High School. Family members said she had an internship at Chicago’s Gallery 37, where she loved to draw, but her greatest passion was cooking.

"I don't know exactly what happened that night, but what I do know is that there was a young lady who did not receive the service that was necessary that she was supposed to receive," said Ward 28 Alderman Jason Ervin.

Horan Park spans three acres and is two blocks from the Area 4 police headquarters.

At Sunday’s vigil, loved ones questioned whether officers had searched for Love before she was found.

"If the officers did not do what they were supposed to do – did not follow procedure, did not follow common sense – they will be dealt with appropriately," Ervin said.

When asked if those officers were under investigation, Ervin responded, "Yes, I can confirm that."

What's next:

No suspects are in custody in connection with the case.

A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.