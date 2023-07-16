Chicago officials rally for federal assistance as flood victims seek relief

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson met with flood victims one week after monster downpours left hundreds of basements flooded.

"We've been cleaning up alleys and helping families who have lost so much during this flood in their basements recover, and we're still here," Johnson said.

Johnson says city workers have been out helping to dry out basements and clear drainage areas.

But it's not just about the physical clean-up on the West Side. It's also the other impacts residents have had to endure.

"As I think about the flood, I can still smell the fumes," said Ald. Emma Mitts.

Mitts described the smell that has lingered from waste water in basements.

She along with other West Side elected officials are looking for help for those residents whose insurance doesn't cover flooding.

More than 200 people whose property was destroyed attended a meeting last week in the Austin neighborhood.

Congressman Danny Davis says while a lot is being done to help, even more needs to happen.

"What we actually need, and we certainly agree with the governor in terms of a declaration of disaster or a declaration of emergency for several counties including Cook County," Davis said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has requested those declarations from President Joe Biden so that federal dollars can be distributed to hard hit areas across the state.