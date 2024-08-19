WATCH LIVE: City officials, Secret Service give DNC public safety update

City of Chicago officials, alongside the United States Secret Service, will hold a series of daily public safety briefings during the Democratic National Convention.

The convention will be held Aug. 19 through Aug. 22 at the United Center and McCormick Place.

The first public safety briefing will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Superintendent Larry Snelling and several others in attendance.

We will be livestreaming the press conferences in the video player above.

Shared below is the schedule for the public safety briefings and who will be in attendance:

Monday, August 19 - 10:30 a.m.

Mayor Brandon Johnson

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Tuesday. August 20 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Wednesday, August 21 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Thursday. August 22 - 11 a.m.

Larry Snelling, Superintendent, Chicago Police Department

Derek Mayer, Deputy Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service

Jose Tirado, Executive Director, Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC)

Chicago officials and federal law enforcement leaders have spent the last year putting together an extensive security plan for the duration of the DNC.

One of the main security challenges for the DNC is the tens of thousands of protesters that are set to gather around downtown Chicago, Union Park, and other areas not far from the United Center.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

RELATED LINKS: