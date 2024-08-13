Chicago, federal officials confident in security plan for DNC

Chicago and federal law enforcement leaders expressed confidence Tuesday in their security plan for the upcoming Democratic National Convention, while issuing warnings to Chicagoans about potential disruptions during the event.

"We have eyes and ears on everything we possibly can in that location," said Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, who joined leaders from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and the U.S. Secret Service to discuss the DNC security plan they’ve been working on for more than a year.

"Nothing gives me pause," said Secret Service Chicago Director Derek Mayer. "I think just like we were in Milwaukee, we'll be very successful in Chicago. We have the greatest partners you could ask for."

The first, and perhaps biggest, security challenge will come Monday, when as many as 25,000 pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to gather in Union Park—a designated protest zone—and then march on a court-approved route within sight and sound of the United Center.

Snelling expressed confidence that the protesters will adhere to the plan. "We want people to exercise their First Amendment rights. We will protect them while they're doing that. But we won't guarantee someone we're not gonna make arrests if they start to act violently or commit crimes."

While residents near the United Center will certainly be impacted by the heightened security presence, all Chicagoans should prepare for disruptions.

"Before heading out, please remind everyone to plan ahead. Allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes, and use public transportation if possible," said OEMC Director Jose Tirado.

Superintendent Snelling also sought to reassure Chicagoans that despite the heavy police focus on the convention, the city's neighborhoods will not be neglected.

"I want to reassure everyone that we will have resources in every single neighborhood," Snelling said. "So it's not forgotten that we have a city to protect."