Chicago officials unveil new details about migrant tent cities in new report

Residents are getting a first glimpse at what the so-called migrant tent cities might look like in Chicago.

This comes just about a week after Mayor Brandon Johnson revealed his plan for getting the migrants through the winter.

A hefty price tag to the tune of $29.4 million was put up by the city to private security firm, Garda-World Federal Services, laid out in a Chicago Tribune report.

The Tribune got a look at the contract itself and reports that each tent would fit 12 cots and include restrooms.

Other tents would include amenities like kitchens, showers and laundry machines.

The city released a statement about the deal with the security firm, saying, in part:

Garda World was selected to build and operate the shelters housing new arrivals based on expediency because of the statewide master contract with the State of Illinois through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) and the Illinois Department of Human Services. The state’s contract falls under the disaster proclamation for the asylum seeker mission.

Using this contract enables the City to stand up the base camps expeditiously, and more quickly move new arrivals from Chicago Police Department district stations as the weather begins to change. As with all City-run shelters, there will be a system in place for individuals to file grievances should any issues arise. The shelters are used in accordance with American Red Cross standards and will be equipped with HVAC systems and heated to a comfortable temperature during the cold weather.

The base camps will be incorporated into the City’s toolbox for temporary shelters and provide a safe, short-term space with access to immediate care and resources.

Chicago continues to receive new migrant arrivals on buses from Texas as well as on flights from San Antonio, Houston, New York and other cities.

Johnson outlined the following five priorities for the next phase of the city's response to the migrant crisis:

Replace police stations with base camps to provide immediate short-term shelter and resources before the arrival of inclement weather.

Improve safety and shelter operations with a comprehensive community safety plan at every shelter to ensure the security of new arrivals, shelter staff, and the surrounding community.

Apply cost savings strategies in congregate shelters by employing Chicagoans for staffing and meal service.

Accelerate resettlement of newly arrived individuals and families by expanding capacity with housing case management to increase the volume of exits and outmigration and advocate for expedited resettlement.

Manage the number of individuals coming to Chicago, in partnership with adjacent municipalities and tighter coordination at points of entry.

The Biden Administration also said Wednesday that it is granting temporary legal status to nearly half a million Venezuelans already in the U.S.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement praising the move and promising to address the influx of migrants "with care, compassion, and practicality.